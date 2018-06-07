Donation saves our Armed Forces Day

Bridlington is holding its annual Armed Forces Day on Saturday June 30.

It starts with a parade stepping off from Station Approach at noon, with Service Association Standards, veterans, serving personnel, cadets from Bridlington Sea Cadets, Army Cadets and 252 Squadron Air Training Corps, Scouts, Guides and Brownies.

They will all be escorted by a fleet of ex-military vehicles and flanked by motorcycles ridden by members of the Royal British Legion Riders Branch.

Organiser Martin Barmby said: “Without the support of the good people of Bridlington, our town’s Armed Forces Day would not be the success that is.

“It’s all organised by a small band of veterans and their friends, but without the people of Bridlington supporting us, it would be nothing.”

Among those who have supported this year’s event is Chris Stanley from the One Stop Shop in Marton Road, who has saved the parade by making a donation to cover public liability insurance and first aid equipment.

Mr Barmby said: “Any veterans are welcome to march, with berets, medals etc. However, if all you have is your veterans badge to show your service, that will do for us.

“Join the ranks and march proudly through the town that you, when serving, missed so much.”

Non-marching volunteers are also needed to provide escorts for the parade.

When the parade has been dismissed, the Alderson House Summer Fayre will begin, with live entertainment from local bands and singers, a bar and barbecue, raffles, cake stalls and militaria displays.