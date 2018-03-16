Company fined £10,000 for failing to carry out essential repairs

The freeholder of a block of five leasehold flats in Bridlington, and its company secretary, have been ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £13,500 after failing to comply with an improvement notice.

It was served on Garmoore Investments Ltd of Boundary Road, London, under section 11 of the Housing Act 2004 in relation to electrical safety at 5 Gladstone Terrace in Bridlington,

It was fined £10,000 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £120 and company secretary, Wayne Rodrigues, was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £100.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council, which brought the prosecution, was awarded full costs of £2,372.56.

Mr Rodrigues who appeared at Beverley Magistrates Court on Wednesday pleaded guilty to the offence, on behalf of himself and on behalf of the company.

Garmoore Investments Ltd was responsible for maintaining the communal parts of the building, fire safety measures and undertaking any necessary repairs. The notice required the electrical installation to be checked and made safe.

Chris Dunnachie, the council’s private sector housing manager commented “Throughout this case, officers from my team have advised both parties of the need to undertake essential repairs, unfortunately these requests were ignored leading to an improvement notice being served which again both parties failed to act upon .

"The council will take robust action where there are risks to tenants from the properties they are living in ”.