Cllr Liam Dealtry is named mayor of Bridlington for a third time

Bridlington has selected its new mayor - and it is a man who is very familiar with the role.

Independent councillor Liam Dealtry is taking the chains of office for the third time.

Cllr Dealtry said: "I'm over the moon that the town council has entrusted me with this position again. It is fantastic.

"I have been elected on to East Riding of Yorkshire Council, back on to the town council, and to be made the mayor - the figurehead of the council - makes me very proud.

"All this in my 50th year, I will be 50 on Christmas Day."

He has announced that he will be supporting five organisations during his year in office. Cllr Dealtry said he will be supporting the Royal British Legion's Alderson House, Bridlington, air, sea and Army cadets and the Bridlington School Combined Cadet Force and hopes to raise £500 for each cause.

Cllr Dealtry paid tribute to his predecessor Colin Croft. "He did fantastic work, alongside his wife Bridie and consort Cllr Shelagh Finlay. It is unfortunate he has not been re-elected but they flew the flag for Bridlington and I thank Colin for his work."