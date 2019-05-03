Bridlington voters boycott the ballot box in council elections

The number of people who voted at Bridlington polling stations yesterday was around half the numbers of the last elections in 2015.

In two of the town's wards, only around one in four people bothered to take part in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council elections - and the levels in Bridlington North were not much higher.

But despite the lower numbers, there were far more spoiled ballot papers than in the vote four years ago.

These were the results from the Bridlington wards

In Bridlington Central and Old Town, the turnout was 25.50% and 36 spoiled papers. This compares to 51.64% in 2015 and 66 invalid slips.

In Bridlington North, 230 people either filled in the paper wrongly or lodged a protest vote. Only 108 did this in 2015. Turnout was 29.42% compared to 60.86% in the past.

Bridlington South had the lowest turnout in town at 24%. It was 50.19% last time around. There were 60 spoiled papers, against 93 in 2015.

In total, there were 326 spoiled papers this year, up from 267 in the last elections.

Turnout across the East Riding was just 32%, half the figures from 2015.