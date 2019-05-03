Bridlington mayor loses his seat in Town Council elections

The results of the elections for Bridlington Town Council have been announced.

Voters went to polling stations yesterday to pick councillors for two of the three wards, the third was uncontested because of a lack of candidates.

Cllr Colin Croft, the current mayor of Bridlington, was one of the casualties, losing his seat in a closely-fought battle in Bridlington South.

Both Yorkshire Party candidates were successful and Mike Dixon will be the other new addition to the council.

The turnout in Bridlington Central and Old Town was 22.96% with 51 spoiled papers. In Bridlington South, turnout was 23.68% with 60 spoiled papers.

Bridlington North (four seats)

There were only two candidates - Glenn Holmes (Independent) and Cyril Marsburg (Conservative) were elected unopposed

Bridlington Central and Old Town (four seats)

Liam DEALTRY (Independent) 1,100 - 34.6%

Malcolm MILNS (Independent) 745 - 23.5%

Jackie FOSTER (Labour) 483 - 15.2%

Mike DIXON (Labour) 442 - 13.9%

Mike HESLOP-MULLENS (Liberal Democrats) 406 - 12.8%

Bridlington South (four seats)

Andy WALKER (Yorkshire Party) 1,452 - 23.5%

Tim NORMAN (Yorkshire Party) 1,437 - 23.2%

Thelma MILNS (Independent) 1,139 - 18.4%

Shelagh FINLAY (Labour) 828 - 13.4%

Colin CROFT (Labour) 697 - 11.3%

Chris SUTTON (Labour) 631 - 10.2%