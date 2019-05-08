Bridlington councillor takes on top role at County Hall

Bridlington councillor Richard Burton has been elected as the new leader of the Conservative group on East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

It means he is likely to be installed as the new leader of the council, replacing Stephen Parnaby OBE, when the new council meets next week

Cllr Jonathan Owen has been elected as the Conservative group's deputy leader.

Cllr Burton, who retained his seat in bridlington Central and Old Town ward by taking 764 votes to finish second to independent candidate Cllr Liam Dealtry, said, “I am delighted to be appointed as the new group leader and look forward to working with officers, councillors, residents, businesses and partners to keep building on the successes of my predecessor, Stephen Parnaby OBE.

“Stephen was a huge asset to the East Riding and I am proud to follow in his footsteps”