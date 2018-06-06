Boat buddies: ‘Bridlington has taken us to their hearts’

The Buddies In Boats group, which has raised more than £17,000 for charities around the country in the last four years, made their regular trip to Bridlington at the weekend.

The veteran submariners sell memorabilia throughout the year and hold two annual reunions – one in Bridlington – in memory of one of its members Drew Mahood, who lived here.

Rev Matthew Pollard receives his Poppy 'Tommy' 3D picture from Buddies In Boats member Dave Tipple.

The group met on Friday at the Old Star in Old Town to present two cheques of £400 to East Yorkshire SSAFA and St Catherine’s Hospice.

On Saturday, they went to Richie’s Cafe Bar for the Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club, followed by a remembrance service at war memorial, led by the Rev Matthew Pollard.

At an afternoon barbecue and karaoke session at the Telegraph pub, two more cheques were handed out – £300 each to Hasland Community FC Mini Kickers from Chesterfield and Candlelighters children’s cancer charity.

On Saturday evening, the main fund-raising event and social get-together was held at the Old Star. Two more cheques were presented to Bridlington RNLI and Bridlington Sea Cadets, both for £300. Members were given a guided tour of the new lifeboat station by Bob Taylor on Sunday and then presented a cheque to the Wounded Royal Marines Charity for £500.

A service was held at the war memorial.

They finished the weekend with a visit to Alderson House to hand over £700 to the entertainment manager Anna Roseby. The group has also raised £700 for Gareloch Riding for the Disabled and held over £219 for its reunion in Helensburgh later this year.

Event organiser Gary Wilson said: “The members of BiBs love coming to Bridlington as the community always support us. As our reunion numbers have grown, the town seems to have taken us to their hearts.”