BBC’s political debate show comes to the Priory

BBC Radio 4’s political discussion show Any Questions will be broadcast live from Bridlington Priory next month.

The town’s Rotary Club has successfully invited the BBC to record its show at the historic church on Friday, April 20.

President Brian Goodall said: “The club is delighted to host the BBC programme, especially in the newly-reopened Priory after the fitting of the state-of-the-art lighting system.

“We are looking forward to welcoming politically engaged people from all walks of life who live in Bridlington and the surrounding area, and are sure the evening of debate will be a great success.”

Any Questions is presented by Jonathan Dimbleby and is a topical discussion in which a panel of personalities from politics and the media are posed questions by the audience.

Anyone wishing to attend can apply to the club by emailing bridrotarybbcaq@gmail.com.

Tickets are available to anyone over 14 years old and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, and applications must be received no later than April 6.