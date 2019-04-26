All the Bridlington candidates for the council elections

Bridlington goes to the polls on Thursday to pick its representatives on East Riding of Yorkshire Council and to vote for its new town councillors.

The names on the ballot papers for the county council elections will be will be:

Bridlington Central and Old Town Ward (Two seats)

○ Richard Burton (Conservative)

○ Liam Dealtry (Independent)

○ Mike Dixon (Labour)

○ Alan Felber (Independent)

○ Mike Heslop-Mullens (Liberal Democrats)

○ Malcolm Milns (Independent)

○ Margaret Pinder (Labour)

Bridlington North (Three seats)

○ Chad Chadwick (Conservative

○ Jan Davis (Labour)

○ Richard Harrap (Conservative)

○ Chris Matthews (Conservative)

Bridlington South (Three seats)

○ John Copsey (Conservative),

○ Colin Croft (Labour)

○ Shelagh Finlay (Labour)

○ Thelma Milns (Independent)

○ Tim Norman (Yorkshire Party)

○ David Robson (Independent)

○ Chris Sutton (Labour)

○ Andy Walker (Yorkshire Party)

○ Peter Wilson (Conservative)

Thirteen candidates have put their names forward for the 12 seats on Bridlington Town Council.

The list of candidates is:

Bridlington North ward (Four seats)

○ Glenn Holmes (Independent)

○ Cyril Marsburg (Conservative)

Bridlington Old Town (Four seats)

○ Liam Dealtry (Independent)

○ Mike Dixon (Labour)

○ Jackie Foster (Labour)

○ Mike Heslop-Mullens (Liberal Democrats)

○ Malcolm Milns (Independent)

Bridlington South (Four seats)

○ Colin Croft (Labour)

○ Shelagh Finlay (Labour)

○ Thelma Milns (Independent)

○ Tim Norman (Yorkshire Party)

○ Chris Sutton (Labour)

○ Andy Walker (Yorkshire Party)

The East Riding votes will be counted overnight on Thursday and the town council votes will be counted during Friday afternoon.