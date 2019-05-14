'A truly great man' - further tributes to former Bridlington mayor Richard Harrap

The chief executive of East Riding of Yorkshire Council has added her tributes to Bridlington councillor Richard Harrap, whose death was announced yesterday.

Caroline Lacey said Cllr Harrap, who was re-elected to represent Bridlington North in this month's local elections, was 'a truly great man'

Her statement said: “Richard had always been interested in local politics and after his retirement he became a dedicated ward member for Bridlington North Ward, which he represented since 1999.

"He was also an experienced portfolio holder for the council’s adult and carer services since 2003 and Mayor of Bridlington from 2005-06.

“He was loved by the community, the people he so passionately cared for, and was a man who loved the work he did and was proud of his efforts to support those families and carers who

really needed help.

“Richard once said that care experiences in his own life taught him some valuable lessons and he has stood by these throughout all of his endeavours and used them to help others around him.

“He will be sorely missed by his colleagues and friends at the council and by everyone whose lives he has touched.”

Fellow councillor Richard Burton, who was named as the new leader of the Conservative group on East Riding Council last week, has also spoken about his colleague.

He said: “I am shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden loss of a friends and colleague. He was a true friend and a brilliant member of East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

“He really had made the role his own and he was a very active councillor. He was also involved with so many groups in Bridlington and had a great sense of humour.

"Richard was held in high esteem and was well-liked across the political spectrum.

“He is a great loss to us all because he was so dedicated to his work.”