Police warning after phone scammers target Bridlington

Police have warned residents to be on their guard against a new scam, where callers claim to be from HM Revenue & Customs, after two attempts to trick people in Bridlington last week.

In both cases, the fraudsters told their intended victims they had unpaid tax bills and demanded immediate payment.

A woman was told she owed £860 in income tax and would be taken to court if she did not pay.

Another 80-year-old woman was threatened that unless she immediately went to a supermarket to buy iTunes vouchers to the value of £700 – which someone would arrange to collect - she would be taken to court and ordered to pay £46,000.

Both realised it was a scam and refused to hand any money over.

DI Kev Foster, of Humberside Police, said: “A genuine representative of HMRC would never call and ask for your bank details or for payment in iTunes vouchers.

“Be wary of any caller who asks you to give personal or financial details over the phone – wherever they claim to be from.

“If you believe it may be a genuine call from your bank, a retailer where you have an account or a Government body, hang up and call them back later – and look up the contact details yourself rather than using a number the caller has given you.

“If they’re genuine they won’t have a problem with this and you could save yourself from handing over your hard earned cash to a scammer.”

He also called on those with vulnerable friends or relatives to pass on the warning.

If you have received a call that you are suspicious about and feel may not be genuine, call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.