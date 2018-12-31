Police tell Bridlington people to 'make the right call' on New Year's Eve

Police are expecting their busiest night of 2018 on New Year's Eve - and will have extra staff on duty

Supt Tracy Bradley of Humberside Police said: “Last year we received 223 calls to 999 between midnight and 4am – that’s more than 60% of what we would usually receive in a full 24 hours.

“We’re anticipating that we’ll get a similar number this year, so we have brought in additional staff to help us cope with the extra demand.

“We will always answer 999 calls, so if you have an emergency please call us and stay on the line, so that we can help you as quickly as possible.

“You can also do your bit to help us get to those who are most in need.

“Last year we also had 141 non-emergency calls to 101 between midnight and 4am.

“If you need to get in touch with us but your call isn’t urgent, you can report crime online.

“Or, if it can wait until tomorrow, why not wait and call back when you’re likely to get through more quickly.

“What’s most important to us is that you have a safe and enjoyable New Year’s Eve with your loved-ones and we wish you all a happy and prosperous 2019.”