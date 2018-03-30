Police seek witnesses after crash near East Yorkshire village claims life of motorcyclist

A motorcyclist has been killed after being involved in a collision with a Land Rover in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police said the man had been riding a blue Suzuki motorbike which collided with a blue Land Rover near the village of Bempton this morning.

The crash happened at around 11.50am on the A165 Scarborough Road near to the junction with Grindale Road.

A spokesman said: "Emergencies services attended but sadly the man riding the motorbike died at the scene.

"The driver of the Land Rover suffered what are thought to be minor injuries in the collision.

"We are keen to hear from any witnesses, who we have not already spoken to, and would urge them to contact us."

Phone police on 101, quoting log number 192 of 30 March 2018, to pass on any information.