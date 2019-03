Do you know the man in the black Adidas T-shirt and red hoodie?

Police have issued this photo of a man who they say was assaulted outside the Greyhound pub in Promenade, Bridlington.

It happened just after midnight on february 9 but the image has only been released today.

Anyone who can identify the man, or who witnessed the attack, is asked to call 101 and quote log 28 of 09/02/19.