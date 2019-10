Humberside Police are appealing for help to locate a missing 13-year-old girl.

The location of Faith Doherty is still not known.

Police first issued an appeal on Tuesday morning after Faith went missing from Anlaby on Monday.

She was later seen by a member of the public in Bridlington but has not been seen since.

She is described a 5ft tall with brown hair and is wearing black jeans, black trainers and a black polo shirt.

If anyone sees her they should ring 101 quoting log 259 of 30/09/19.