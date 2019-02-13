Police investigate sudden death of man at Bridlington hotel

Emergency services are at the Viking Hotel in Bridlington, after reports that a man in his 80s died suddenly.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "Officers are currently at a property on Flamborough Road, Bridlington following reports of the sudden death of a man in his 80s."

"Enquiries are in their early stages to establish the circumstances of his death and anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting log 234 of 13/02/19.

"Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."