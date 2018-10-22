Police appeal after poppies are damaged at Bridlington War memorial

Police have said the vandals who ripped down decorative poppies from a display at Bridlington War Memorial 'will not go unpunished'.



The community was appalled when 20 of the large poppies were removed yesterday and organisers of the Poppy Appeal in the town said it would be a pre-meditated act to damage.

Veterans with poppies at Bridlington War Memorial to kick off the Free Press' Turn The Town Red campaign.

Inspector Rob Cocker said: “This act of vandalism shows a complete lack of respect for those who fought and died for our freedom and I want to reassure the residents of Bridlington that it will not go unpunished.

“We are working hard to gather evidence to trace those responsible and would ask for anyone who can assist us to get in touch.

“The poppies that were removed have not yet been found. If you come across them or you saw someone carrying the flowers yesterday evening, please let us know.

“The information you provide could be vital in helping us to track down the culprits.”

If you can help, please call 101, quoting log number 125 of October 22.

