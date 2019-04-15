Poet John Hegley writes Scarborough Fare especially for his visit to the town

Poet John Hegley has written a poem especially for his visit to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre.
Called Scarborough Fare, it was inspired by his conversation with his friend and actress Celia Mitchell, the widow of the poet Adrian Mitchell.
John is at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on Thursday May 9.
Tickets are priced from £10, and can be booked at the box office on 01723 370541 or via the website: www.sjt.uk.com
He said: "My friend, the actor - Celia Mitchell (her stage name is Hewitt) worked with Stephen Joseph many years ago and our chats about those happy days, led to the following ...
Celia told me
that mid Twentieth Century
Stephen Joseph told her
and Alan Ayckbourn
(each of them, not much more than a kid)
'Write the plays, don't just be in 'em
and don't be afraid to bin 'em.'
And, Alan Ayckbourn did.
Celia Mitchell
had Ophelia and others
in her CND-badge satchell
and, an agitator's hand in
the productions at Mahatma Ghandi Hall - all on a Sunday.
And, Celia told me
how Stephen, as director used to say,
'Say it like my mother!
Can you say it like my mother?
For this Sunday evening's, one night only play.'
Not every production
was a profitable profit-share;
you were glad when you broke even
but always you had Stephen there, encouraging...
'Do it like my mother!
Can you do it like my mother.
If we get it right
this Sunday night
we'll maybe get to have the fare
to get to Scarborough.'
And they did, they made it there - to Scarborough.
And Celia told me, that up there
it's good for buying sweaters,
and even better for fisherman's smocks,
in Scarborough.