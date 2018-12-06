Ploughing forward with gritting plans

The East Riding of Yorkshire gritting teams are well prepared if ‘Beast from the East’ returns to the East Riding this winter.

Between October 2017 and April 2018 the council’s gritters spread more than 18,200 tonnes of rock salt on the area’s roads.

This was more than the total spread in the previous two winters combined.

Preparing for the winter weather is an all-year-round operation for the council.

Over the summer months the council’s winter barns have been restocked with thousands of tonnes of rock salt – commonly known as grit.

The fleet of 21 gritters have all been given a full service.

The winter team constantly monitors national and regional weather forecasts provided by the Met Office as well as the information recorded by 10 weather stations dotted around the East Riding. So when temperatures drop, the fleet can been deployed.

Councillor John Barrett, the council’s portfolio holder for operational services, said: “Our gritter drivers did an exceptional job in difficult circumstances last winter.

“They worked night and day to keep our road network open and safe for motorists – and when needed they will do the same again this winter.

“So if the Beast from the East does return – the council’s winter team is ready for it!”

