Plans to turn pub into shop and home

A former town centre pub could be changed into a shop, and an outbuilding converted into a new home, under proposals which have been submitted to the council.

The application for the Half Moon, in Prospect Street, would see a small retail unit set up inside the pub building which closed last year.

An adjoining three-storey outbuilding, which has been used for staff accommodation and general storage, would be turned into a two-bedroomed house if the plans are given the go-ahead.

A statement supporting the application says: “Both adjoining properties to the north and south of the site are both in commercial use at ground floor level and residential on the upper floors.

“The proposed alterations and change of use in the location proposed is considered to sit comfortably on the site and enhances the current character of the property and surrounding area.”