Pinning hopes on Bridlington volunteers

Marie Curie is looking for Bridlington volunteers to help to sell its iconic daffodil pin badges.

It wants people to give up two hours of their time to support the charity, which supports patients with terminal illnesses.

A number of collections are planned in Bridlington over the next month and it is hoped to get more people than ever wearing the charity’s yellow logo.

Natalie Atherley, Marie Curie community fundraiser for East Yorkshire, said: “Volunteering to collect donations in return for daffodil pins is a fun and easy way to get involved in the local community.

“You can collect with a friend or partner and know that you are helping Marie Curie be there when we are needed most.

“Chances are, we all know someone who’s been affected by a terminal illness. And it’s heartbreaking that not everyone gets the care and support they need to live their final days with dignity, in the place they want to be.

“Our nurses care for people in their own homes, providing one-to-one care overnight and support for family members. And we’re always here with expert information, guidance or just a shoulder to lean on.

“Every daffodil helps us care for more people – this is what makes the Great Daffodil Appeal so important.”

Volunteers will be at Morrisons supermarkets around the region, including Bridlington’s, on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, March 8,9 and 10.

There will also be a street collection in the town centre on Saturday, March 3 and you can donate at Eastfield Garden Centre on the weekend of March 24 and 25.

To volunteer or to find out more about the appeal, can visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or call Natalie on 01904 755260 or email natalie.atherley@mariecurie.org.uk.