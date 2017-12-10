Pieces of history on jigsaws

East Riding Archives is offering a selection of historic East Yorkshire images through the online gift-ordering website Zazzle.

People can browse the collections for high quality bespoke local history themed items such as cushions, tea towels, jigsaws, hip flasks, even smartphone cases and laptop covers.

Archivist Sam Bartle said: “It’s brilliant for us to be able to offer this kind of service to customers in the run-up to Christmas.

“Choose from historic designs such as old Beverley on cushions; the launch of Bridlington lifeboat in 1900 on a jigsaw, or Flamborough Lighthouse as it was in 1910 on a USB flash drive.”

The website can be found at www.zazzle.co.uk/eastridingarchives