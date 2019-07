The Great Yorkshire Show welcomes more than 130,000 visitors each year. It hosts national cattle competitions as well as show jumping competition, the Cock O’The North.

1. Great Yorkshire Show 2019 Young Handler Ivy Mudd Young Sheep Handler with a Ryeland sheep. other Buy a Photo

2. Great Yorkshire Show 2019 Supreme Beef winner a British Simmental owned by Lesley and David Sapsed from High Heath Farm, Hertfordshire. Pictured with handler Paul Walker. Richard Walker other Buy a Photo

3. Great Yorkshire Show 2019 The Bothams stall was popular with visitors jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Great Yorkshire Show 2019 Managing director of Fodder Heather Parry with Emma Stothard, from Whitby, creator of the sculpture installation of Fodder on The Presidents Lawn other Buy a Photo

