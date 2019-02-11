Martian hunter Jason Green gets the lay of the land - hoping to spy alien life.

Picture gallery: wonderful world of Steampunk

Hundreds of visitors descended on Whitby for the Steampunk Weekend.

More than 80 stalls were set up for two days at the Pavilion and events - including tea duelling and mesmerism - were held at the venue.

Prussian officer Dave Stephenson

1. Pay attention

Prussian officer Dave Stephenson
Staff photographer
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Angie and Rob Fyfe enjoying a look around the Ladybird Lane lights selection in Whitby Pavilion

2. Light of my life

Angie and Rob Fyfe enjoying a look around the Ladybird Lane lights selection in Whitby Pavilion
Staff photographer
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Visitors enjoying the experience

3. All the frills

Visitors enjoying the experience
Staff photographer
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Joanna Martyn and Steve Kay taking a break by their van

4. Weird wheels

Joanna Martyn and Steve Kay taking a break by their van
Staff photographer
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3