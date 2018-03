Blue skies are a welcome sight in Bridlington after several days of destructive weather.

Storms and waves, described by some as the worst in living memory, battered the harbour and the seafront, and the beach looks very different today to a week ago, with debris appearing and features exposed.

Bridlington South beach

Here's a selection of photos by Paul Atkinson.

VIDEO: A wet and windy Friday.

VIDEO: Storms hit on Thursday