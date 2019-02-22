PHOTOS: One year on since the Beast From The East

Bridlington was the warmest place in Yorkshire at one stage yesterday, with the temperature getting above 16C - but it was a very different story at the end of February 2018.
The Yorkshire coast was battered by the Beast From The East, with snow, strong wides, huge tides and driving rain creating some of the worst conditions in living memory. Thousands of marine creatures washed up at Fraisthorpe and there was damage to the beach on the north side of Bridlington.
1. The Beast From The East
People tried to rescue thousands of marine creatures washed up at Fraisthorpe