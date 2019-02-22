Damage to Bridlington North Beach.

PHOTOS: One year on since the Beast From The East

Bridlington was the warmest place in Yorkshire at one stage yesterday, with the temperature getting above 16C - but it was a very different story at the end of February 2018.

The Yorkshire coast was battered by the Beast From The East, with snow, strong wides, huge tides and driving rain creating some of the worst conditions in living memory. Thousands of marine creatures washed up at Fraisthorpe and there was damage to the beach on the north side of Bridlington.

People tried to rescue thousands of marine creatures washed up at Fraisthorpe

1. The Beast From The East

Waves batter Bridlington harbour

2. The Beast From The East

Julie Pilling
Foundations not seen for decades were exposed on Bridlington beach.

3. The Beast From The East

The landscape of the beach was changed remarkably.

4. The Beast From The East

