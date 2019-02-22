PHOTOS: One year on since the Beast From The East

The Yorkshire coast was battered by the Beast From The East, with snow, strong wides, huge tides and driving rain creating some of the worst conditions in living memory. Thousands of marine creatures washed up at Fraisthorpe and there was damage to the beach on the north side of Bridlington.

The Beast From The East People tried to rescue thousands of marine creatures washed up at Fraisthorpe

The Beast From The East Waves batter Bridlington harbour

The Beast From The East Foundations not seen for decades were exposed on Bridlington beach.

The Beast From The East The landscape of the beach was changed remarkably.

