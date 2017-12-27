PHOTOS: Bridlington's Boxing Day Dip For Heroes

The fourth annual Dip For Heroes saw dozens of people brave the chilly waters of the North Sea on Boxing Day morning.

Organised to support and raise money for local military charities and veterans’ groups, this year’s event saw around £350 collected.

Boxing Day Dip For Heroes

The dippers donned fancy dress, such as pirate and elves costumes, and Christmas jumpers to head into the water off the South Beach.

And when they returned to dry land, there was the promise of a hot drink and a bacon sandwich from Richie’s Cafe Bar.