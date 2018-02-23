Photographs put spring in focus

Bridlington Harbour by Chris Rushton.
This month, the members of YFoto Photography Club have come up with some excellent spring and landscape images for the Free Press readers.

Muriel Hudson and Peter Toney have been inspired by the arrival of snowdrops at Sewerby Hall and Gardens and Burton Agnes Hall.

Sundown by Chrys Mellor.

Meanwhile, Chrys Mellor, Chris Rushton and Peter Toney have delivered some excellent landscapes and an upright image featuring well known local landmarks.

For more details about the YFoto Photography Club call Muriel Hudson on 01262 851722.

Burton Agnes Snowdrops by Muriel Hudson.

Take Me Home by Chris Rushton.

Late Filey Sky by Bob Taylor.

Danes Dyke by Peter Toney.

