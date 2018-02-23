Photographs put spring in focus

This month, the members of YFoto Photography Club have come up with some excellent spring and landscape images for the Free Press readers.
Muriel Hudson and Peter Toney have been inspired by the arrival of snowdrops at Sewerby Hall and Gardens and Burton Agnes Hall.
Meanwhile, Chrys Mellor, Chris Rushton and Peter Toney have delivered some excellent landscapes and an upright image featuring well known local landmarks.
For more details about the YFoto Photography Club call Muriel Hudson on 01262 851722.