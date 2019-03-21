PHOTO FOCUS: Scarborough & District Sports Council awards night winners The area's sporting stars were celebrated on Monday when The Spa hosted the Scarborough & District Sports Council awards night. Here are Richard Ponter's pictures from the night. North Yorkshire Sport's David Watson and James Kirton with winners Keeley Duncan Fewster and Ariah Barker representing Andy Desa jpimedia Buy a Photo James Kirton with winners Folkton and Flixton Cricket Club and Mayor and Mayoress Joe and Margaret Plant jpimedia Buy a Photo All the nominated sports stars jpimedia Buy a Photo James Kirton with Nicole Clegg, winner Gary Lawton and Bill Gillatt jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 6