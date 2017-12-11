Pets at Home team paws to help cause

The Pets At Home store Bridlington is taking part in the national Santa Paws appeal to raise money for pets in need at Christmas.

In the run-up to the festive season the Bridlington store, next to the roundabout on Bessingby Road, has joined stores up and down the UK raising money for rescue pets in need.

Staff at the store are aiming to help the Support Adoption For Pets charity reach its target to raise enough money to fund 2.4million dinners for abandoned pets over Christmas.

The appeal runs until Sunday 24 December and store teams will be raising money for RSPCA Bridlington Driffield and District rescue in Bridlington.

Pets at Home will be giving customers the opportunity to support the Santa Paws appeal simply by donating 50p (enough to fund one Christmas dinner for a rescue pet) at the till point.

Animal lovers can also donate £3 by texting BOWL01 to 70070, or an amount of their choosing online at www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/santapaws.

Support Adoption for Pets fundraising manager Amy Wilson said: “We are delighted to announce that once again we’ll be launching our annual Santa Paws appeal to ensure that rescue pets across the country can enjoy a Christmas dinner.

“We hope that the nation will dig deep and think of those pets who are unfortunate enough to find themselves without an owner this Christmas.”

Support Adoption For Pets is a charity established by Pets at Home in 2006.

Since then it has helped over 1,000 rehoming centres and pet rescue organisations across the UK through grant funding and support.

In addition to its fundraising work, the charity also runs dedicated adoption centres in more than 440 Pets at Home stores.

To find out more about Support Adoption For Pets or to support the charity please visit www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk.