Peter Andre hails slimming success

A Slimming World manager from Bridlington was congratulated on helping slimmers to lose weight and change their lives by singer and TV presenter Peter Andre.

Katie Trever, who manages Slimming World groups in Bridlington, was delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Peter when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

The Mysterious Girl singer co-hosted the event with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Katie said Peter’s presence at the awards was extra special because earlier in 2017 he supported the group’s most successful fundraising event ever – The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, which raised a record-breaking £3.3 million.

The annual clothes throw encourages Slimming World’s 900,000 group members to donate the clothes, shoes, bags and accessories that are now too big for them to Cancer Research UK.

Katie said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the members in Bridlington. Throughout 2017 they have lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights, improving their health and boosting their confidence.

“Cuddling up to Peter was a real treat. He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives.”