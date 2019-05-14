Your chance to star on stage in Whitby and Bridlington - as the Circus of Horrors seeks new Pickled Person!

One of the most unusual vacancies has emerged as the Circus of Horrors rolls into Whitby - they are on the hunt for a new Pickled Person!

Applicants don’t have to be a bottle blond to join the outrageous Circus of Horrors - but they will be asked to fit in a bottle measuring only 2ft tall and 18in in diameter.

They must be over 18 years old, importantly, not suffer from claustrophobia and be able to squeeze into tight spaces.

Anyone who thinks they have the bottle for this job should email asia@psycho.co.uk to arrange an audition.

The lucky winner could go on to perform with the infamous cult show on its forthcoming shows in Whitby Pavilion on May 31 and at Bridlington Spa on June 1.

A tour that also sees the show return to the Download & Glastonbury Festivals as part of its upcoming 25th anniversary tour.

Starting its gruesome beginnings in the 1995 Glastonbury Festival The Circus of Horrors became an instant hit, touring all over the world.

The tour includes festival appearances with the likes of Alice Cooper, Eminem, Iron Maiden and Aerosmith.

The almighty cast that stormed into the finals of Britain’s Got Talent is now a West End and worldwide hit - it will take you on a rock n’ roller coaster ride of bizarre acts.