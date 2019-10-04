Your chance to speak to East Riding of Yorkshire staff members at Bridlington roadshow

Staff from East Riding of Yorkshire Council will be visiting Bridlington next week as part of 'customer service week' which celebrates the importance of customer service.

The event is a national celebration which was developed to enable companies to interact with their customers in October each year.

Staff will be available to talk to residents during the Active Communities roadshow on Tuesday, October 8 on King Street, Bridlington.

Councillor John Dennis, portfolio holder for community involvement and council corporate services, said: “We want East Riding residents to know that we are here for them if they need to talk to us and visit us at their closest location.

“Staff will be on hand to answer as many questions as possible in order to improve the lives of residents.”

Teams from adult social care, public health and culture and customer services will be delivering an early intervention and prevention roadshow which will provide a variety of information and advice, signposting and showcasing of a range of equipment or aides, enabling people to live healthy and independent lives for as long as possible.

John Skidmore, director of adults, health and customer services, said: “It is important to us that we listen to our residents’ experiences and discuss the opportunities with them.

“We also have our senior managers getting involved throughout the week on the front line to talk and listen to residents about any issues or suggestions they may have.”

Here's what each team will be delivering:

Culture and Customer Service – will provide information on what local health and wellbeing opportunities are available for the general public in their community including leisure, libraries, sport and recreational activities, voluntary clubs and organisations. Staff will also be on hand to talk to people about how they can improve their health and wellbeing.

Public Health – will be providing a range of early intervention and prevention information and advice on topics such as healthy lifestyles, mental health and wellbeing support and information about activities such as Men in Sheds, physical activity and exercise and smoking cessation information and support.

Adult Social Care – will provide information and advice to support people to live quality, safe, independent lives for as long as possible, delivered by safeguarding, carers support, occupational therapy, welfare rights and Lifeline teams and will be showcasing a range of assistive technology.

A range of information, advice and interactive activities will be delivered with the view to empower and support East Riding residents thus enabling their ability to live as healthily and independently as possible.

For further information about further aspects health and wellbeing, visit happyandwell.me or for information about the council visit www.eastriding.gov.uk