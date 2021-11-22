Yorkshire Water offers tips to prepare your home as temperatures fall

Exposed pipes can freeze or burst during cold weather, which could leave homeowners with no water, as well as potential damage. Photo: Yorkshire Water

Exposed pipes can freeze or burst during cold weather, which could leave homeowners with no water, as well as potential damage.

Yorkshire Water looks after its network of underground pipes and assets, but pipes in the garden or home are generally the homeowner’s responsibility to look after.

The water company advises its customers to wrap them in foam insulation to protect them from the cold weather, which is also known as lagging.

Emily Brady from Yorkshire Water said: “Have a look around your home for pipes, taps, cisterns, tanks and water meters in unheated areas that might be exposed to the cold. If you find any, cut a piece of lagging to size and clip it on. If you’ve got some cable ties handy, pop a couple on to keep it secure. This will also help insulate your hot water system and could save you money on heating bills. Protect your outdoor taps with a tap cover to stop them freezing.”

Lagging pipes is a preventative measure, but if a pipe does freeze or burst – Emily added: “If you turn your tap on to find no water, you might have a frozen pipe.

“First, check all exposed pipes for any leaks or bursts, if you can’t see anything then turn the tap on at your kitchen sink and heat the pipe with a hairdryer. Never ever use a naked flame to defrost a pipe.

“If a pipe has burst then turn your water off at the stop tap to minimise damage and water loss and find a trusted plumber via Water Safe.

“For those customers worried about accessing their exposed pipes or meter, take a look at our Priority Services Register to see if we can help in any way.”