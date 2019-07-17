Yorkshire Day skydive in Bridlington for brain tumour charity

Yorkshire's leading brain tumour charity are holding a Yorkshire Day skydive.

Brain Tumour Research and Support Across Yorkshire (BTRS) are asking people to get involved in this years event at Bridlington Airfield.

Yorkshire Day skydive last year

Skydivers have already raised £2,500 this year for the charity but the charity aims to soar above last year's total of £10,000.

A spokesperson from Brain Tumour Research and Support Across Yorkshire, said: "Imagine standing at the edge of an open doorway in an aircraft flying at 10,000 feet - the noise of the engines and the wind ringing in your ears with only the outline of the spectacular coast of East Yorkshire down below.

"Now imagine leaning forward out of that doorway and letting go - falling forward into the clouds, skydiving down through the air as you start free falling at over 120mph."

The charity pledges to cover the cost of the skydive on August 1, but participants need to raise minimum sponsorship of £400.

Ellie Sayers will be taking part in the event next month

Ambassador, Ellie Sayers, said: “I am supporting BTRS across Yorkshire by doing a skydive because, after living with a brain tumour for 4 years, I wanted to support an amazing charity who is helping to fund more research on brain tumours and helps families exactly like mine.

"I chose a skydive because I love the idea of the adrenaline and the thrill. It is also something I have always wanted to do so decided it would be the perfect opportunity!

"I want to inspire people to do amazing things and make them believe they can do absolutely anything they put their mind to. Life is taken for granted and not always promised, so do what scares you, do things beyond the norm and most of all live!”

Since February 2003 BTRS has raised over £3.1 million for brain tumour research and support.

Nicki Hood, Community Fundraiser, said “We had such a brilliant day last year we thought we’d do it again. This year we are working directly with guys at Skydive GB at Bridlington Airfield. The people jumping for BTRS all have their different reasons for taking on this challenge but all of them are jumping for one outcome: to beat brain tumours.”

If you would like more information on this event and the work of BTRS, please contact the BTRS Team on 0113 340 0111 or nicki@btrs.org.uk