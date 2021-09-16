Yorkshire Coast Nature’s discovery days will shine light on migrant birds from Scandinavia

Yorkshire Coast Nature, which organises a number of specialist photography and birding discovery days, is set to host a series of events to spot spurn migrants in October and November.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 8:33 am
Visit www.yorkshirecoastnature.co.uk for more information about the discovery days.

The organisation holds events in East and North Yorkshire, including RSPB Bempton, and is giving people the chance to witness migrant birds at Spurn Point.

A spokesman said: “Spurn is one of the top bird observatories in the UK. The unique long, narrow hook of Spurn encourages birds to follow the narrow peninsular concentrating numbers in a relatively small area.

“It’s a great place for finding common migrants from Scandinavia; thrushes, terns, waders and wildfowl.”

