Yorkshire Coast Nature’s discovery days will shine light on migrant birds from Scandinavia

The organisation holds events in East and North Yorkshire, including RSPB Bempton, and is giving people the chance to witness migrant birds at Spurn Point.

A spokesman said: “Spurn is one of the top bird observatories in the UK. The unique long, narrow hook of Spurn encourages birds to follow the narrow peninsular concentrating numbers in a relatively small area.

“It’s a great place for finding common migrants from Scandinavia; thrushes, terns, waders and wildfowl.”