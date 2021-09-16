Yorkshire Coast Nature’s discovery days will shine light on migrant birds from Scandinavia
Yorkshire Coast Nature, which organises a number of specialist photography and birding discovery days, is set to host a series of events to spot spurn migrants in October and November.
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 8:33 am
The organisation holds events in East and North Yorkshire, including RSPB Bempton, and is giving people the chance to witness migrant birds at Spurn Point.
A spokesman said: “Spurn is one of the top bird observatories in the UK. The unique long, narrow hook of Spurn encourages birds to follow the narrow peninsular concentrating numbers in a relatively small area.
“It’s a great place for finding common migrants from Scandinavia; thrushes, terns, waders and wildfowl.”
Visit www.yorkshirecoastnature.co.uk for more information about the days.