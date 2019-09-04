Yorkshire Coast BID announce project for free travel to Bridlington to extend season for tourism

Yorkshire Coast BID have unveiled a project in the hope to extend the season for Bridlington's tourism businesses.

The Brid Bus is a service offering free coach travel to the town from Sheffield to the first 48 people who apply

It will leave Sheffield on Friday October 4, returning on Sunday October 6, and in order to confirm their place on the bus potential visitors will have to prove that they've booked accommodation in the town for two nights.

The idea for the project was given to the BID by the Holland family, who own several Bridlington businesses.

Reece Holland, whose mother Joeann came up with the idea after remembering the famous "Driffield Day" coach outings of the 1970's and 1980's, said: "This is a project that will benefit so many Bridlington businesses, I'm delighted the Yorkshire Coast BID listened to our idea and then put the project together so quickly. I still can't really believe our family's idea has come to fruition in such a short time."

Yorkshire Coast BID's Bridlington Director, Dean Bullen, said: "The Brid Bus is a great example of how the BID can help bring new business to Bridlington. A lot of hard work has gone into turning it around so quickly, but I'm confident Bridlington tourism businesses will see an immediate benefit.

"It would be great if every local business could share the website - BridBus.co.uk - and do what they can to promote the project on Facebook and Twitter."

Places on the Brid Bus will be allocated on a first come, first served basis and the website is open now for people to register their interest at www.bridbus.co.uk