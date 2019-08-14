Yoga sessions to support RNLI team

A local yoga teacher recently delivered a taster session to Flamborough RLNI’s team members.

Julie Thompson held the yoga session earlier this month on the beach and was enjoyed by all of the participants.

Julie, who is hoping to raise money for the RLNI, said it was a dream come true to offer the session.

On Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, September 1, Julie will be bringing pop-up yoga to the village green in Flambrough between 9.30am and 10.30am.

Julie said: “Why not bring a mat/towel and warm/cool clothing to the events.

“Everyone most welcome to attend the sessions on the village green and all donations will go to the RLNI.”