Worried about the fuel price hikes in Scarborough this winter? - Here's an event that can help

Stay safe, warm and well this winter

Kate Urwin, from Yorkshire Energy Doctor CIC, warns that a £139 -a -year hike could leave many households, already struggling to cope financially due to the pandemic, without adequate heating.

To make matters worse, a number of energy suppliers have recently gone bust, and more are expected to follow.

Kate and her colleagues are going to be in Scarborough as part of Big Green Week on Friday September 24 and Kate urges local residents to come along for a chat to see what help may be available to stay safe, warm and well this winter.

Kate said: "Many people just don’t realise that there is financial help out there and they struggle. Their financial worries can in turn affect their health and wellbeing and even their ability to do their jobs which is why it’s so important that they get help as soon as possible’.

One key source of support is the government’s Warm Home Discount scheme which offers £140 for those with a young child, pensioner or someone with a disability living in a home where the household income is under £16,190.

"We have all been at home a lot more over the last 18 months and inevitably that is going to have a knock-on effect on our energy costs. It will be a challenging winter with the ongoing price rises but you don’t need to suffer in silence, there are schemes and grants out there to ease the burden," said Kate.

If you are concerned about your energy bills or have a question around energy prices or saving energy in the home then you can pop by to see the Energy Doctor at Scarborough Market Hall from 10am to 12.30pm, on Friday, September 24.