World Juggling Day celebrated at Bridlington care home
Mallard Court Care Home recently celebrated World Juggling Day with the residents having fun finding out about the history and origins of this ancient art while having a go themselves.
Juggling day was established by the international Jugglers Association and is dedicated to preserving and spreading the history of the art.
A Mallard Court spokesman said: “Juggling as an art form is far older than people credit, going back well over 40,000 years.
“We have never laughed as much while having a go, with some residents and staff showing some serious juggling skills of a kind and we also did a bit of Hoola Hooping!
“However, the highlight of the afternoon was when the residents bombarded our two activity co-ordinators who were in fancy dress with all the multi-coloured balls we had to hand.”