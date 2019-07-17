Work to begin outside Bridlington’s railway station as part of multi-million-pound investment

The council is continuing to invest in the infrastructure of Bridlington as part of ambitious regeneration works to improve transport links, attract new businesses to the town, boost the local economy and create jobs.

Earlier this year, the second phase of themulti-million-pound Bridlington Integrated Transport Plan (BridITP2) was completed.

Beck Hill Bridge

Now, the council and its contractor, PBS Construction, are starting work on phase one which will see new paving and landscaping outside Bridlington’s railway station.

These works will also include new long stay, short stay and disabled car parking, a drop-off area, a dedicated taxi rank and a double bus layby.

There will also be a new one-way (out only) link road to the Tesco access road.

Councillor Chris Matthews, portfolio holder for strategic management, said: “These will be the most significant works undertaken to the area around the train station for many years and, when complete, will provide the facilities that rail users and commuters need and also create a good impression for visitors to the town.”

Works are programmed to take around 12-months and are anticipated to be complete by late spring 2020.

Elsewhere in the town, the council is continuing plans for the second phase of the new linear park along the Gypsey Race.

The Townscape Heritage project, in the Bridlington Quay Conservation Area, to promote the area’s heritage and preserve its historic buildings and will also be starting work this summer on the £3.8million Town Centre Seafront Plans that will see improvements from Garrison Square, along Garrison Street, Esplanade and Regents Gardens up to the leisure centre.

The Gypsey Race Park project is funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the Townscape Heritage project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Gypsey Race Park Artist's Impression

The second-phase of the multi-million-pound Bridlington Integrated Transport Plan saw the public realm improved with new paving throughout large parts of the town centre, the installation of a new bridge across the Gypsey Race and the widening of Hilderthorpe Road to allow a right turn lane to be created to help ease traffic flows.

New drainage has also been installed throughout the scheme area as well as new street lighting.

The scheme is jointly by the council and the Humber Local Enterprise Partnership’s Growth Deal.

Councillor Chris Matthews added: “The council would like to sincerely thank Bridlington’s residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while these hugely important infrastructure investments were delivered.

“These works are an integral part of the town’s ongoing regeneration and will ensure Bridlington can better cope with transport issues in the future.

“The works have also opened up a number of sites for residential and commercial development, which will result in new businesses coming to the town and providing employment opportunities for local people.”