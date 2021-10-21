Wood you believe it! – more outstanding tree carvings are added at Sewerby Park and Gardens

Woodcarver Allen Stichler has been back to Sewerby Hall and Gardens to complete 11 more exciting transformations of fallen trees.

On his latest visits, Allen, an artist based in North Lincolnshire who specialises in unique hand-carved wood sculptures, has created a fairy tower, gnomes, a pixie baby, elves, fairies, a dragon and a unicorn.

Allen had earlier completed logs on a wildlife theme, including puffins, dolphins, gannets, fish, crabs, and seals. He had already transformed the wood from the monkey puzzle tree which fell in the severe weather of March, 2018 into 13 new wood panels, which are also on display in the gardens at the venue.

General manager Marie Gascoigne said: “The previous works done by Allen here have proved very popular, and I know that his latest creations will also be sought out by our visitors!

“Thank you to Allen for all his amazing work for us!”

Mr Stichler added: “Once again it was a pleasure to return to Sewerby Hall and meet old friends and new whilst carving in the Bluebell Woods; it was wonderful to work in such beautiful surroundings again and I hope the new carvings add to the magic of this place!”