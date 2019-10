A woman in her 80s has sadly died after suffering a "medical episode" in Bridlington yesterday.

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "Emergency services attended to the concern for safety of a woman in her 80s on Prospect Street in Bridlington at 9.30am on Wednesday 16 October.

"Sadly the woman had suffered a medical episode and died at the scene."