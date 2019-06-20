Wold Top brewery to sponsor Bridlington Half Marathon - with beer prizes for runners

Runners who complete this year’s Bridlington Half Marathon will get a distinctive new medal, inspired by the race’s new sponsor.

Organised by Bridlington Road Runners, the event is now in its 37th year and the 2019 race has the backing of the award-winning Wold Top Brewery.

Bob Eyre, from the athletics club, said: “This year the club are proud to secure Wold Top Brewery as race sponsor, and are working very closely with them.

“This has enabled a re-design of the medal which will also serve as a bottle opener.

“There will also be spot prizes of beer presentation packs for many of the runners, as well as the usual prizes for race and age category winners.

“The race has already attracted over 120 entries at this very early stage with entrants from clubs around the Yorkshire region, such as Stainland, Barnsley, Farsley and Ripon, and beyond, including Fife, as well as the more local club runners from Hull, Beverley, Driffield, Scarborough and Hornsea.

This year’s half marathon takes place on Sunday, October 6, and starts and finishes on the seafront, with runners tackling the 13-mile course which takes them towards Flamborough and Bempton and back.

No member of Bridlington Road Runners has ever won their home event, but the club’s leading athletes will be aiming to put that right this year.

The event will also feature a corporate challenge for the first time this year.

The first four runners from a workplace, gym, or non-running sports club can compete for honours, and North Yorkshire Police are among the first teams to sign up.

Competitors can enter online at www.bridlingtonrr.co.uk. The club meets on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, at East Riding Leisure Bridlington.