Winning name chosen for baby pygmy goat at Sewerby Hall and Gardens

Staff at Sewerby Hall and Gardens’ zoo have chosen the winning name for the baby pygmy goat, which made its first public appearance in June, following a competition open to the public.

The winning name is Rufus, suggested by 14-year-old Millie Panther from Hornsea. She suggested Rufus because her grandad used to call her auntie ‘Rufus’ and she has (allegedly) got big ears just like the goat.

Many entries were received, and the top three behind Rufus were Eddie, Gizmo, and Darwin.

Other entries included Leonardo Dicaprigoat ; Vincent Van Goat ; Ari Trotter; Goaty McGoatface; and Jasper the Friendly Goat.

Facility manager Marie Gascoigne said : “Thank you to everybody who participated in the naming competition; it was a really difficult decision and there were some great suggestions. We had great fun going through them all.

“Congratulations to Millie, who has won a free Gold adoption package for the zoo.”

The African pygmy goat is a breed of miniature domestic goat. It is quite a hardy animal, and can adapt to virtually all climates.

It was developed from the West African dwarf goat, found most commonly in the Cameroon Valley.

They were taken to Europe primarily by the British during the colonial era. A few hundred were later exported to the United States from Europe in the 1950s for use in zoos and for their milk as well as to be used in lab research. They were eventually acquired by private breeders and quickly gained popularity as pets and as exhibition animals because of their small size, good-natured personalities, friendliness and hardy constitution.

Pygmy goats are the most common breed of goat kept as pets.

Rufus can be seen at the zoo at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, which is open daily.