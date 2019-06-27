Wildlife photo exhibition to visit Sewerby Hall next year

A prestigious exhibition showing pictures by some of the world’s best wildlife photographers is coming to the Bridlington area next year.

The hugely popular Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition is now open for its third year in Beverley in the Treasure House, but it will be on display at Sewerby Hall and Gardens in 2020.

At the official opening of the exhibition in Beverley last week, Bridlington councillor Richard Burton - the new leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council - announced it will be returning to the region but heading to the coast.

The exact dates have yet to be confirmed but it will open next April.

Cllr Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for tourism, culture, and leisure, said: “This exhibition is the most prestigious photography event of its kind, and provides a truly global platform that showcases the natural world’s most astonishing and challenging sights for over 50 years.

“I am delighted that we are able to put on the exhibition again in the East Riding next year to meet popular demand, and I know that it will prove a popular addition to what we can offer at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.This is a real coup for the Bridlington area.”

On loan from the Natural History Museum in London, each year the exhibition features 100 awe-inspiring images, from fascinating animal behaviour to breathtaking wild landscapes.

It is on display in Beverley until Saturday, September 14. Alongside it is an exhibition of life-size wicker and wire animals by sculptor Emma Stothard.