Wife's heartbreaking appeal to mark five months since Peter Brown went missing from Scarborough

The wife of a man who has been missing for five months has asked the public to keep searching for her husband.

Peter Brown, from Whitby, has been missing since Wednesday May 8 and was last seen at Cross Lane Hospital, Scarborough.

Peter and Natalie Brown

Today, his wife Natalie Brown, issued an appeal to the public to "keep the search going".

She said: "Pete, you’ve been missing for five months today, the pain for us all is unbearable, we want you back safe to look after you and help you enjoy life again.

"I love you now, as always, Peter Brown.

"Please keep this search going to find Pete and if you see him: ring the police; keep in sight; take a picture; report to search site.

Peter Brown

"Pete will not be aware of this search, he has suffered such a mental breakdown that he will be suffering from memory loss. Please help him get to safety."

READ MORE: Wife's plea after '12 painfully long weeks' since Peter Brown went missing from Scarborough

What we know about Peter Brown

Peter is described as white, about 6ft 1in tall, of muscular/athletic build, unshaven with greying/brown hair which is slightly thinning.

The 46-year-old was last seen wearing a blue waist length jacket with a blue hoodie underneath, loose grey cotton jogging bottoms, and blue Nike trainers.

It is believed that he could also have been wearing a blue baseball cap and may have changed into blue jeans.

However, police believe he may be sleeping rough so his appearance may be more dishevelled than in pictures.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Daughter's plea to help find dad Peter Brown who went missing from Scarborough 16 weeks ago

Latest information

A Facebook group - Pete Brown Search & Updates - has been set up to share new information and search groups in the area.

He has also been listed on the Missing People website.

There have been several sightings of a man possibly matching Peter's description since he went missing but unfortunately they haven't been confirmed as Peter.

READ MORE: Natalie Brown completes 'emotional' Great North Run with her husband Peter Brown's appeal poster on her back

Anyone with information about Peter's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 12190083137.