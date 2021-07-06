The Whitby Steampunk Weekend will take place from July 23-26

Organiser Andy Dolan said that people will still be encouraged to take personal responsibility and that hand sanitiser will be available for those who would like it.

He said: “ We are following all government guidelines and are very in tune with what’s going on nationally.

“There will be signage out to remind people to be aware of their personal space and social distancing and we have employed extra security.

The weekend sees some impressive outfits

“We are looking forward to getting back into the swing of things, there’s definitely an appetite for it.”

The Whitby Steampunk Weekend began in February 2017 and is described by organisers as ‘a rather splendid affair indeed, with a cornucopia of delightful indulgences and fanciful extravagances for all your sumptuous decadent desires, dreams and pleasures.”

It is held in the beautiful Whitby Pavilion and is one of the largest Steampunk events in the U.K.

The family friendly event is free to attend and Steampunk Retail Emporium will be open at the Pavilion on Saturday July 24 from 10-5 and Sunday July 25 from 10-4. With two halls containing a fabulous and eclectic mix of over 70 trade stands.

The whole family is encouraged to get involved

There will be free presentations and interactive workshops (subject to change) , including:

• Adam McSkelly – Prop Making 101 Interactive Workshops

• Ghost Haunted UK – Paranormal Investigators

• Madame Zuri Arrosa – Introduction to Burleseque Interactive Workshops

Some of the designs take hours to perfect

• Adam McSkelly – Introduction to Leather Craft

• Pistol Tiffin (Tea Duelling)

• Introduction to Felt Crafting by Lady Dyer

• Jason Salkey from TV's Sharpes Rifles Scholar – Fighter - Chosen Man Presentation (£5 on door)

The Whitby Steampunk Weekend is one of the largest in the country

• Various Hot Rods and Rat Rods on display

• Bartitsu Demonstrations

• Ravens Morris – dancing with big sticks and a bloody big black cat

Perhaps the highlight of weekend will be the Summertime Stroll, when attendees meet at The Met at 5.15 on Saturday July 24 in full costume and walk to the Whalebones posing for photos as they go.

On the evening of July 23 there will be a Steampunk Speakeasy Ball at The Met Ballroom (Sold out) and on Saturday July 24 there will be a Steampunk Cabaret evening at Whitby Pavilion Theatre featuring live in concert The Legend of Chap Hop Mr. B. The Gentleman Rhymer with Special Guests Biscuithead & The Biscuit Badgers, The Dollop of Trollops and

Madam Zuri Arossa.

Mr Dolan said that the weekend will be about renewing friendships and meeting new people. He said: “We’ll be seeing people we’ve not seen for four or five months, or maybe even 18 months and we’ve made sure that there are more tables for people to sit and have a gossip and a catch up.

“We like to create a little world for ourselves over the weekend and it’s a lovely place to be.”