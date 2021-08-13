All are welcome at the event.

Scarborough’s “Mud In Your Blood” will feature something for everyone including riding sessions throughout the day, a bouncy castle, a tombola, raffles and food stalls.

The event will take place at the club’s Seamer Road track (located next to Dean’s Garden Centre) on Sunday August 15 from 12pm-4pm. All are welcome.

The non-profit making group is hosting the event to attract new members, volunteers and supporters whilst also providing an opportunity to bring people together and help raise much needed funds.

A mix of vehicles are available to try

Peter Goodworth, chair of the group, said:“For over a decade, Mud In Your Blood has worked with hundreds of local children of all ages and abilities and has built their confidence to gain the practical skills needed to look out for themselves and their bikes.

“The club was originally set up to tackle anti-social riding in the town and offer a safe, well-managed space for local people to take part in the thrill of off-road riding in an organised way.

“We experienced the loss of some of our vital track equipment including several training bikes following an arson attack at our storage caravan which has caused real difficulties for the club, but this has spurred our members on to bounce back stronger to ensure that more local people can access the activities they want.”

One group member said: “My little girl is seven years old and has additional needs which makes it difficult for her to interact socially with others. However, she is obsessed with riding motorbikes.

The day promises to be great fun

“We both really missed the club during lockdown because it’s not just about riding motorbikes, it’s also about being around people who understand her disabilities, making new friends and being part of a supportive community that really looks out for each other.

“The club has been a real lifeline for us. My little girl has gained so much from it. Her schoolteacher has witnessed a great improvement in her behaviour, reading and written work since getting involved.

“This is because she likes to write stories about her days riding at the track.

“It’s amazing that she is able to use her own experiences of motorbiking as a stimulus for learning. It’s amazing what Mud In Your Blood has achieved for her.”