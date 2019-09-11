Weekend of motoring at Sewerby

The Bridlington Weekend of Motoring will be held this weekend (Saturday, 14 and Sunday, 15 September).

On Saturday, there will be a Scenic Tour of Holderness, starting at Bridlington Park and Ride and finishing at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

Sunday will feature a parade of vehicles from Bridlington Park and Ride to Sewerby Hall and Gardens in the morning, followed by a car show at the venue.

David James of North Humberside Motor Club said : “We are grateful to the East Riding of Yorkshire Council for the opportunity to take over organisation of the Show and Parade as well.”

For full details of all the events and how to get involved, visit www.bridlingtonweekendofmotoring.org.uk and www.sewerbyhall.co.uk